Photo 414
Turkey vultures
They were hanging out in a yard.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
birds
,
vultures
,
turkey vultures
,
scenesoftheroad-68
katy
ace
Nice clear shot of them. Wonderfully spotted.
July 8th, 2024
