Photo 421
Hallwalls-28
Just to show I can take color pictures of people.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1504
photos
59
followers
62
following
8
1
Not Today's
NIKON D750
12th July 2024 8:59pm
katy
ace
You chose the perfect subject for your color portrait!
July 15th, 2024
