Previous
Photo 422
Hallwalls-23
Another color photograph.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th July 2024 7:54pm
katy
ace
You chose another very colorful model for this one
July 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Love her expression. She looks to be in deep thought. Wonderful portrait.
July 16th, 2024
