Photo 437
Power
Some Rochester street art.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
That's a good one!
July 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love it!
July 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Impressive. Powerful.
July 30th, 2024
katy
ace
Absolutely amazing art with quite the wise message! Fantastic photo of it, Dave
July 30th, 2024
