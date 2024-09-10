Sign up
Photo 475
Breaking
Waves on Lake Ontario
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
waves
Christine Sztukowski
ace
nice
September 10th, 2024
