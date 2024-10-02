Previous
Roger-2 by darchibald
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Suzanne ace
Characterful portrait
October 2nd, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Lovely relaxed portrait
October 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
You achieve some very remarkable portraits. Are they all people you know or just random folks that agree to being photographed?
October 2nd, 2024  
Dave ace
@grammyn Both. Roger is someone I met on Saturday.
October 2nd, 2024  
