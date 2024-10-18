Sign up
Previous
Photo 511
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas
The skies finally cleared and this is the best image of Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas. At least, I think it's the comet and not a plane.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
3
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th October 2024 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Very cool.
October 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool. Living next to a big city means light pollution is a big problem for me, seeing these sky objects. I appreciate seeing it vicariously through your picture. May take my binoculars tonight and look for the darkest spot at can find that is not too far from home.
October 19th, 2024
katy
ace
I haven’t even gone outside to see it because of what
@gardencat
said. I don’t really live in a big city but there is enough light pollution to make it difficult to see something in the sky. This is an excellent capture.
October 19th, 2024
