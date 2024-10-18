Previous
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas by darchibald
Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas

The skies finally cleared and this is the best image of Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas. At least, I think it's the comet and not a plane.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Dave

KV ace
Very cool.
October 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool. Living next to a big city means light pollution is a big problem for me, seeing these sky objects. I appreciate seeing it vicariously through your picture. May take my binoculars tonight and look for the darkest spot at can find that is not too far from home.
October 19th, 2024  
katy ace
I haven’t even gone outside to see it because of what @gardencat said. I don’t really live in a big city but there is enough light pollution to make it difficult to see something in the sky. This is an excellent capture.
October 19th, 2024  
