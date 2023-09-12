Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
177 / 365
More fun with backlight
The extra challenge this for 52 frames is rim light.. My first attempt at rim lighting with very basic lighting equipment.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
547
photos
30
followers
33
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Latest from all albums
167
175
200
168
176
201
177
202
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th September 2023 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlight
,
rim light
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close