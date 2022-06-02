Previous
Home photo studio by daryavr
Home photo studio

The task is to shoot the model at home with natural light. To build a studio from improvised materials. Talk and catch natural emotions.
Darya Romanova

@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me. My English is poor. So I will not be able to respond quickly to...
kali ace
success, this is a gorgeous portrait
June 2nd, 2022  
