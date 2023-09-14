Previous
Next
Self-portrait by daryavr
Photo 379

Self-portrait

14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Darya Romanova

@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me. My English is poor. So I will not be able to respond quickly to...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Really creative, Darya! Love this! Fav (p.s I love the combo of the gritty texture, the reflection, and your shadow!)
September 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise