D54 After a Snowfall by darylluk
54 / 365

D54 After a Snowfall

After a snowfall, the white snow stuck to the tree trunk, further accentuating the contrast between the bright snow and the dark bark.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Daryl

@darylluk
