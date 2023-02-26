Previous
D57 Behind the Scenes by darylluk
57 / 365

D57 Behind the Scenes

When taking pictures for a stage performance, I always feel that taking the behind-the-scenes is more interesting than shooting the actual performance on stage.
Daryl

