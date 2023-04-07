Previous
D97 Sailing by darylluk
97 / 365

D97 Sailing

I am sailing, I am sailing.
Home again across the sea.
I am sailing stormy waters.
To be near you, to be free.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Daryl

@darylluk
26% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice composition
April 9th, 2023  
