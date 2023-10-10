Sign up
Previous
280 / 365
D283 Rush Hour
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
2
0
Daryl
@darylluk
280
photos
27
followers
46
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Tags
exposure
,
cars
,
work
,
bus
,
traffic
,
color
,
lines
,
truck
,
abstract
,
stack
,
multiple
,
after
,
vehicles
,
impression
AnnabelleQ
This image has captured rush hour so beautifully that I feel tense just looking at it. Great editing.
October 11th, 2023
Daryl
@aq21
Thank you Annabelle, sometimes I do not know what the final result will be until I start post-processing. For this image, I only know that I am going to take multiple shots and do something with them later.
October 11th, 2023
