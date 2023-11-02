Previous
D306 Photography is more than taking pictures, it is a way of life. by darylluk
306 / 365

D306 Photography is more than taking pictures, it is a way of life.

2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Daryl

@darylluk
85% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Completely! Nice framing and DoF
November 16th, 2023  
