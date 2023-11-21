Sign up
320 / 365
D325 In the vast expanse of the world, it feels as though only oneself remains, solitary and alone.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Daryl
@darylluk
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
exposure
,
gas
,
long
,
station
,
monochrome
John Falconer
ace
Nice black and white shot
November 22nd, 2023
