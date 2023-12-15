Previous
D349 A Subtle Reason by darylluk
341 / 365

D349 A Subtle Reason

If one must give a reason for delving into photography, it might be the hope that one's photos could become a subtle beam of light in a dark corner.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Daryl

@darylluk
