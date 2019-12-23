Previous
Sunrise Over Port Solent by davemockford
Sunrise Over Port Solent

A rare day that dawns without clouds and rain, or so it seems at the moment. The sun is rising over Port Solent throwing it, and the Pompey Dinosaur, into silhouette.
Dave

@davemockford
