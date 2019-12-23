Sign up
Photo 1764
Sunrise Over Port Solent
A rare day that dawns without clouds and rain, or so it seems at the moment. The sun is rising over Port Solent throwing it, and the Pompey Dinosaur, into silhouette.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd December 2019 9:18am
