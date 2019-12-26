Previous
Next
Spring Is Coming by davemockford
Photo 1767

Spring Is Coming

The daffodils are beginning to poke their noses through in sheltered spots. A sure sign that spring is not far away.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise