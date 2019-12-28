Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1769
Santa Hedge
The owner of this hedge decorates it throughout the year with different faces and themes and being the time of year that it is he has put Father Christmas on it.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1769
photos
7
followers
10
following
484% complete
View this month »
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
28th December 2019 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close