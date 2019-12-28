Previous
Next
Santa Hedge by davemockford
Photo 1769

Santa Hedge

The owner of this hedge decorates it throughout the year with different faces and themes and being the time of year that it is he has put Father Christmas on it.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise