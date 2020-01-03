Sign up
Photo 1775
Gone Fishing
One of the egret's that inhabit Portchester Lake in Portsmouth Harbour.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1775
photos
7
followers
10
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
3rd January 2020 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
