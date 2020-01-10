Sign up
Photo 1782
Girders
Red, Orange and Blue Girders.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
10th January 2020 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 10th, 2020
