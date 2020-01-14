Previous
Rough Seas by davemockford
Photo 1786

Rough Seas

The moment I was caught by the spray from a large wave this afternoon. High tide really meant high today with the wind picking up and low pressure.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Stay safe! And dry and warm. Is camera ok???
January 14th, 2020  
