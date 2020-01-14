Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1786
Rough Seas
The moment I was caught by the spray from a large wave this afternoon. High tide really meant high today with the wind picking up and low pressure.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1786
photos
7
followers
10
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 300D DIGITAL
Taken
14th January 2020 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Stay safe! And dry and warm. Is camera ok???
January 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close