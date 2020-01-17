Previous
Storm Brendan by davemockford
Storm Brendan

In the aftermath of Storm Brendan this yacht was seen on the concrete bar and hard against the harbour wall. A lot of damage by te look of it.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

