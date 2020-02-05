Sign up
Photo 1808
Market Day
It's Wednesday and that means market day here. The sock man looks on as another man walks by without stopping. Presumably he's spent all his money in Iceland.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
5th February 2020 1:49pm
