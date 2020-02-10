Previous
Next
Watching The Waves by davemockford
Photo 1813

Watching The Waves

Storm Ciara might have blown through but it was still very windy this morning and the waves on the incoming tide were still quite spectacular at times. I don't think I would have risked being the seaward side of the wall here.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise