Photo 1813
Watching The Waves
Storm Ciara might have blown through but it was still very windy this morning and the waves on the incoming tide were still quite spectacular at times. I don't think I would have risked being the seaward side of the wall here.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
