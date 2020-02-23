Previous
Next
Another System, Another Storm by davemockford
Photo 1826

Another System, Another Storm

Another stormy Sunday morning although not as bad as the last two.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise