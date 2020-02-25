Previous
Standing Tall by davemockford
Photo 1828

Standing Tall

Probably the best view anywhere in Bognor Regis will be the one from on top of the former Royal Hotel which is being converted into luxury seafront flats.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
