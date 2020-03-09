Previous
Next
Ducks On A Roof by davemockford
Photo 1841

Ducks On A Roof

I walked past the empty duckpond this morning only to find these two male mallards enjoying the sunshine on the thatched roof of a barn.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise