Spring Sunshine by davemockford
Photo 1848

Spring Sunshine

The beach looked absolutely glorious this morning, even the sun felt warm. Just the place to go to forget the troubles of the world apart from the fact we soon won't be allowed to gather here, and I won't be allowed out at all (maybe!)
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
