Previous
Next
V is for Video Cassette Recorder by davemockford
Photo 1882

V is for Video Cassette Recorder

I knew this would come in handy for something one day. This (still working) VCR is what we old people used before DVDs and PVRs but after 8mm cine film. Pause was always great fun as the image seemed to bounce around.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise