Beach Life by davemockford
Photo 1937

Beach Life

It appears this couple are living on the beach under the tarpaulin. It's been here for a few days now but this is the first time I've seen anyone with it. Whether they are homeless or just enjoying lockdown on the beach I don't know.
13th June 2020

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
