Photo 1946
Dragonfly
I was out for a walk across the fields today and a dragonfly landed in front of me. Unfortunately I struggled to see it on the screen of my camera which is why it's (slightly?) out of focus.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
22nd June 2020 1:20pm
