Previous
Next
The Future's Bright, The Future's Orange by davemockford
Photo 1965

The Future's Bright, The Future's Orange

Or so the advert for Orange Mobile phones went. I know I've photographed this truck before but I just love it's cheery colour.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise