Above A Rubbish Bin by davemockford
Photo 1985

Above A Rubbish Bin

"Din" is a contraction of the Romany word "dinlo" which means a fool. Commonly used by people from Pompey (Portsmouth), so the City Council has taken to using it to try and get the dinlos to dispose f their rubbish properly.
Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
