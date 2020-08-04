Sign up
Photo 1989
Rampion Offshore Wind Farm
On a clear day this wind farm can be seen silhouetted against the sky right on the horizon. Capable of producing 400mw of electricity it has been operating for over 2 years now.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1989
photos
9
followers
11
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
4th August 2020 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
