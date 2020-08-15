Previous
Teddy Bear Book Selection
Teddy Bear Book Selection

Somebody here in the village is giving away free children’s books and toys and using a teddy bear on a chair to advertise them.
Dave

Susan Wakely ace
Nice colourful collection. Who can resist a Teddy’s request.
August 16th, 2020  
