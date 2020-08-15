Sign up
Photo 2000
Teddy Bear Book Selection
Somebody here in the village is giving away free children’s books and toys and using a teddy bear on a chair to advertise them.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice colourful collection. Who can resist a Teddy’s request.
August 16th, 2020
