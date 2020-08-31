Previous
Next
On The Horizon by davemockford
Photo 2016

On The Horizon

Three large ships off the coast this morning. The middle one is a cable layer, currently laying fibre optic cables. I only had a medium telephoto lens with me so this is a very heavy crop hence the poor quality.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise