Photo 2016
On The Horizon
Three large ships off the coast this morning. The middle one is a cable layer, currently laying fibre optic cables. I only had a medium telephoto lens with me so this is a very heavy crop hence the poor quality.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
31st August 2020 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
