Photo 2030
Covid Secure Bowls
To prevent the virus from entering these gates are kept locked while play continues.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2030
photos
9
followers
11
following
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
14th September 2020 12:48pm
