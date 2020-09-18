Previous
The Royal Navy by davemockford
Photo 2034

The Royal Navy

Or at least a large proportion of it. From left to right is D36 - HMS Defender, R09 - HMS Prince of Wales and R08 HMS Queen Elizabeth are currently in Portsmouth Harbour.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
