Photo 2055
Covid Precautions
The road through this railway arch has been closed so that pedestrians can pass and keep 2 metres apart.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
0
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
Views
2
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
9th October 2020 8:25am
