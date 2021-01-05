Previous
Next
Another Day, Another Lockdown by davemockford
Photo 2143

Another Day, Another Lockdown

A quick shot of the beach late this afternoon. A cold, easterly wind is blowing.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise