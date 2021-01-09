Previous
A Fine Crop Of Geese (And Swans) by davemockford
A Fine Crop Of Geese (And Swans)

Out for a walk in the sunshine today and I could hear the murmur of the geese long before I came to a gap in the hedge. There are quite literally hundreds of geese on this field as well as the two swans that have been here all winter.
9th January 2021

Dave

