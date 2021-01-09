Sign up
Photo 2147
A Fine Crop Of Geese (And Swans)
Out for a walk in the sunshine today and I could hear the murmur of the geese long before I came to a gap in the hedge. There are quite literally hundreds of geese on this field as well as the two swans that have been here all winter.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Views
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Taken
9th January 2021 2:42pm
