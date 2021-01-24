Previous
Next
Nothing To See Here by davemockford
Photo 2162

Nothing To See Here

The possibility of snow was a little exciting but nothing happened. This was the scene this afternoon, sunny but very cold.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise