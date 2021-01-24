Sign up
Photo 2162
Nothing To See Here
The possibility of snow was a little exciting but nothing happened. This was the scene this afternoon, sunny but very cold.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
2162
Views
6
Dave's 365 Project
Canon EOS RP
24th January 2021 12:24pm
