Family Walk by davemockford
Photo 2168

Family Walk

Despite the wind and the rain this morning a family and their dog were enjoying a lockdown walk on the beach.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
It looks so bleak , but this family and their dog are enjoying the solitude ! Nice shot !
January 30th, 2021  
