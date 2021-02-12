Sign up
Photo 2181
Valentine's Shop Window
Or how florists are coping with lockdown. Prepaid orders and have them delivered as the shop is shut to the public for the time being.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
12th February 2021 1:15pm
