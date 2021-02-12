Previous
Next
Valentine's Shop Window by davemockford
Photo 2181

Valentine's Shop Window

Or how florists are coping with lockdown. Prepaid orders and have them delivered as the shop is shut to the public for the time being.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise