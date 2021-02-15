Previous
A Negative Post Today
A Negative Post Today

I submitted this in answer to a question on a social media site. These are some of the negatives I have filed over the last 30 plus years, oh and there are about 50 boxes of slides too.
15th February 2021

Dave

Beryl Lloyd
Nice one with selective colour !
February 15th, 2021  
Delboy79
What are you saving them for Dave - I know just in case!
February 15th, 2021  
