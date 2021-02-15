Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2184
A Negative Post Today
I submitted this in answer to a question on a social media site. These are some of the negatives I have filed over the last 30 plus years, oh and there are about 50 boxes of slides too.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2184
photos
11
followers
11
following
598% complete
View this month »
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one with selective colour !
February 15th, 2021
Delboy79
ace
What are you saving them for Dave - I know just in case!
February 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close