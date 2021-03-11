Previous
Five Minute Challenge - Day 4 by davemockford
Photo 2208

Five Minute Challenge - Day 4

So now I know t takes five minutes to walk from the paper shop to the beach, I always thought it was less than that.
Windy morning and people wave watching.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Dave

@davemockford
