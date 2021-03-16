Previous
Get Your Kicks On Route 66 by davemockford
Get Your Kicks On Route 66

This house on the beach has an interesting and eclectic collection of flags. Most of the time it's the Union Flag that's flying but today it's a Route 66 flag. A road I've driven on but not very far and only in Illinois.
Dave

