Magnolia Alert by davemockford
Photo 2222

Magnolia Alert

This huge magnolia has burst into bloom over the last day or two.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
JackieR ace
Hope frost stays away! That's s huge tree
March 25th, 2021  
